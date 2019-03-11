Officials seize 3,200 pounds of cocaine worth $77 million at Port of New York/Newark

NEWARK, N.J. – Customs officials seized more than 3,200 pounds of cocaine with a street value of $77 million in what they call the largest cocaine seizure at the ports of New York and New Jersey in 25 years.

According to U.S. Customs Control and Border Protection (CBP), the shipping container held 60 packages of cocaine. The operation involved CBP, the U.S. Coast Guard, Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration, New York Police Department and New York State Police.

The 60 packages field-tested positive for cocaine, officials said. It’s the largest cocaine seizure at the Port of New York/Newark since 1994 and the second-largest ever there.

The drugs were found on Feb. 28 in a shipping container that was recovered from a ship that originated in South America, WPIX reported, citing a CBP spokesman. No arrests have been made.

The drugs were turned over to Homeland Security for further investigation.

“Cocaine, New York’s nemesis of the ‘90s, is back, indicating traffickers push to build an emerging customer base of users mixing cocaine with fentanyl,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan.

“This record-breaking seizure draws attention to this new threat and shows law enforcement’s collaborative efforts in seizing illicit drugs before it gets to the streets and into users’ hands,” Donovan said.