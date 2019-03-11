× Painter named Big Ten Coach of the Year

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Purdue head coach Matt Painter has won Big Ten Coach of the Year honors after leading the Boilermakers this to their 24th conference title in program history.

It’s the fourth time Painter has been named the league’s top coach. Only Purdue’s Gene Keady (7) and Indiana’s Bob Knight (5) have won the award more.

Painter was also named a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy National Coach of the Year today.

Junior guard Carsen Edwards was a unanimous selection to the All-Big Ten first team, while senior guard Ryan Cline was named honorable mention. Sophomore guard Nojel Eastern earned All-Defensive team honors.

Indiana freshman guard Romeo Langford made the All-Big Ten second team and the All-Freshman team. Senior forward Juwan Morgan was named All-Big Ten honorable mention.

Grady Eifert was picked as the Boilermakers’ recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award, while Zach McRoberts won for the Hoosiers.