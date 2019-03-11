Westfield City Council approves $35 million in funding for new park

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Westfield City Council has approved $35 million in funding for a new development that will be called the Grand Junction Park and Plaza.

The six-acre park will be located near the intersection of State Road 32 and Union Street downtown.

The park will feature a performance space, trails, pavilions and gathering spaces, an ice-skating rink, and plenty of playgrounds. Another part of the project will be restoring the Grassy Branch Creek.

While some are concerned about the park’s hefty price tag, Mayor Andy Cook says he’s convinced it’s the correct financial move.

“Even with the addition of this $35 million debt, Westfield will continue to have the lowest debt per capita in Hamilton County of all four cities and our county government,” Cook told FOX59 last week.

Mayor Cook says he has full confidence that the project at Grand Junction Park will be a great addition due to the continued success four miles away at the Grand Park Sports Complex.

“I went through the same thing with grand park, oh my gosh, that mayor is a nut, are you kidding me? We’re going to put $85 million into a four-acre sports park? It is over producing a commercial tax base, which is what it was supposed to do. I’m pretty confident we know what we’re doing here,” said Cook.

Construction on the project is expected to begin this summer.