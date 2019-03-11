When will central Indiana have its first 70-degree day of the year?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nearing the midway mark of March and spring fever is at a premium. This cold March - ranks 14th coldest to date is about to turn warmer, briefly. With only two 60-degree days under our belt when six days are the normal, who isn't ready for some warmer days?

The average date for a 70-degree high temperature is May 5 but the first occurrence of a 70-degree day has been as early as January 11, 1890.

On average a 70-degree day will occur on March 18. Last year we hit 77° on February 22. The latest first 70 of the season came on April 25, 1984 and we may not have to wait that long this year.

A new storm system ramps up wind and rain chances starting Wednesday but it also will bring the warmest air of the season. Temperatures are on the rise and could peak near the 70-degree mark Thursday. Stay tuned, we will be tracking this all week.