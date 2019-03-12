× 2 children critically injured after woman crashes into tree during pursuit on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three children were injured—two critically—after a woman trying to evade police crashed her SUV into a tree.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident started around 8:40 a.m., when a caller reported that an SUV was ramming another car in the parking lot of the Welcome Inn in the 2800 block of Shadeland Avenue.

An officer nearby went to check on the call and saw the SUV leaving. The officer followed the vehicle but didn’t immediately engage the car’s lights or sirens.

IMPD Deputy Chief Chris Bailey said it became clear based on the “driving behavior of the car” that the SUV was trying to avoid the officer. Around the 3100 block of Shadeland, the officer activated his lights and sirens.

A short pursuit followed. The woman lost control of the car in the 3600 block of Hartman Drive and slammed into a tree.

It was only then that officers realized there were three children inside the car. Two of them were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The third child’s injuries didn’t appear to be significant, Bailey said.

The woman driving the car was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for a blood draw. Bailey said the pursuit covered about five blocks.

“Very unfortunate situation,” Bailey said. “We’re praying for the children involved in this crash as well as our police officers who never want this to happen.”

Bailey said the children were approximately toddler age and it appeared they were not appropriately restrained in the vehicle. Charges were pending against the driver and Bailey said the investigation was ongoing.