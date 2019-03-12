Batesville hires first full-time female firefighter in 132 history

BATESVILLE, Ind. — Batesville Fire and Rescue announced the hire of their first full-time female firefighter Tuesday.
Lisa Jennings was sworn in by Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice on Monday.
After several female part-timers and volunteers, Jennings is the department’s first full-time firefighter/paramedic.
Jennings was a EMT/paramedic with Ripley County since 2013, and earned the State of Indiana Firefighter certification in 2018.
“I am really excited to have the opportunity to utilize the education I obtained in fire school, in addition to my paramedic background,” Jennings said in a statement released by Batesville Fire and Rescue.
The department’s Twitter page announced the news Tuesday.