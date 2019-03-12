Batesville hires first full-time female firefighter in 132-year history

Posted 10:04 PM, March 12, 2019, by , Updated at 04:23AM, March 13, 2019

BATESVILLE, Ind. — Batesville Fire and Rescue announced the hire of their first full-time female firefighter Tuesday.

Lisa Jennings was sworn in by Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice on Monday.

After several female part-timers and volunteers, Jennings is the department’s first full-time firefighter/paramedic.

Jennings was a EMT/paramedic with Ripley County since 2013, and earned the State of Indiana Firefighter certification in 2018.

“I am really excited to have the opportunity to utilize the education I obtained in fire school, in addition to my paramedic background,” Jennings said in a statement released by Batesville Fire and Rescue.

The department’s Twitter page announced the news Tuesday.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.