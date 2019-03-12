Batesville hires first full-time female firefighter in 132-year history

BATESVILLE, Ind. — Batesville Fire and Rescue announced the hire of their first full-time female firefighter Tuesday.

Lisa Jennings was sworn in by Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice on Monday.

After several female part-timers and volunteers, Jennings is the department’s first full-time firefighter/paramedic.

Jennings was a EMT/paramedic with Ripley County since 2013, and earned the State of Indiana Firefighter certification in 2018.

“I am really excited to have the opportunity to utilize the education I obtained in fire school, in addition to my paramedic background,” Jennings said in a statement released by Batesville Fire and Rescue.

The department’s Twitter page announced the news Tuesday.

Batesville Fire & Rescue has hired its first female full-time firefighter in our 132-year history. Lisa Jennings will serve as a Firefighter/Paramedic. pic.twitter.com/4qfNLk2v02 — Batesville Fire & Rescue (@BatesvilleFire) March 12, 2019