× Greenfield woman overcomes addiction in hopes of becoming recovery counselor: ‘Look where I’m at now’

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield mother shares her painful past. She fought her battle with drug addiction. Now she’s found a way to help other victims of the opioid crisis.

It’s a case we first told you about in November 2015. A mother was arrested for drugs and her child was taken away. Brooke Copp says she’s a different person now, but she’ll never forget who she was.

Everyone has a story. Each chapter helping define who you are.

“I was completely miserable in every way possible,” said Copp.

For Copp, her story took a devastating twist three years ago. She ended up in two places she never thought she’d be, in jail and on the news.

Copp remembers the moment she got out of jail and reached out to friends and family.

“First thing, when I got on Facebook, it literally swamped my timeline. I was like, this is not happening.”

Her 18-month-old child tested positive for opioids.

“My son got a hold of a methadone pill and he ate it,” said Copp.

She faced charges for neglect of a dependent causing bodily injury.

“I felt like the worst person ever, I did,” explained Copp.

Looking at six years behind bars, Copp decided it was time to face her addictions. She wanted to get her life and family back, which led her right to her passion.

“I know what it’s like being in that dark hole, and I want to help other people,” said Copp. “That’s why I’m doing this. If I can at least help one person.”

She’s decided to go back to school to become the person who helped her, an addiction counselor.

With only a few months until graduation, she’s determined to show people what’s possible.

“Now, I’m in school full time. I have two step kids. I have an 8-month-old. I have my own place. I mean, there’s hope, there really is,” said Copp.

She’s not letting her addictive past ruin her next chapter.

“That doesn’t even look like the same person,” said Copp. “I tell people this is where I was, and look what I have now. Look where I’m at now.”

Copp will graduate from Ivy Tech this fall, but she’s not stopping there. She also wants to go back to school to get her bachelor or master’s degree.

After showing the court all her hard work to get sober and get her life back, Copp ended up with four years’ probation and getting her son back.