Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- The countdown is on to FOX59's St. Patrick's Day celebration.

Join Jim, Lindy and Scott at Nine Irish Brothers on Mass Ave. from 7am to 10am this Friday before the parade. It's the perfect time to pour a pint!

And of FOX59 Morning News.. We put our "face in the pint". Guinness ambassador Annie Redmond showed us how.. Plus she showed us perfect pourings and pairings.