× IMPD: Man led police on chase, barricaded himself inside east side home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man is barricaded inside an Indianapolis home on 17th Street, and SWAT is working to get him to peacefully surrender.

The man led police on a chase then barricaded himself inside of an occupied home. Five other people exited the home after the driver ran inside of it.

The incident started when Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers tried to stop a vehicle, but the driver fled from the scene.

There was a short chase, and then the driver got out of the car and ran into a home. The house is on East 17th Street on a residential road.

Officers surrounded the home and the SWAT team is trying to make contact with the person using a bull horn.

Police say they know the man has a warrant out for his arrest.

We will update this story when more information is made available.