Man killed on Indy’s east side marks second deadly shooting in less than 12 hours

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man is dead after a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis—marking the second deadly shooting in less than 12 hours.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers were called to Edmonson Avenue near 34th Street and Shadeland Avenue around 1 a.m.

They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside the home. He died en route to the hospital.

Investigators say the shooting started as a disturbance inside of the house. It’s unclear how many people were inside when the shooting happened.

No one is in custody at this time. Police say they believe this is an isolated incident, and there’s no danger to the public.

This is the second deadly shooting within the last 12 hours across Indianapolis. Last night, a man died after a shooting in the 3600 block of North Illinois Street shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Another man was also shot and transported to a local hospital in “stable condition.”

Police say these are active investigations. Anyone with information regarding these shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.