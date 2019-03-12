× New metered parking times have gone into effect in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As of Monday, the City of Indianapolis has changed the hours and days of operation for its parking meters.

If you park in a metered space, you’ll have to pay between the hours of 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Monday to Saturday. This is a change from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Metered parking has also been expanded to Saturdays outside of downtown.

Parking meters will remain free on Sundays.

New signs have been placed on pay boxes, updated with the new hours as well as additional app payment options. In addition to Parkmobile, the City says customers will now have access to a second pay-by-cell vendor called Way to Park.

The City says it plans to use the increase in funds to address panhandling and homelessness in the downtown area. The money will also be used to allow the Department of Public Works to expand street sweeping efforts.