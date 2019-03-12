× Pacers outlast the Knicks at Bankers Life, 103-98

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Pacers are trying to get back to their winning ways, and knocking off the scrappy New York Knicks 103-98 at Bankers Life is a step in the right direction.

Indiana got another solid performance from Bojan Bogdanovich, who led the way with 24 points, while the other starters all scored in double figures, but it took a jumper by Darren Collison with less than a minute left to put this one away after the Pacers missed 10 straight shots.

“We did get the win, and we’ll take it,” said coach Nate McMillan. “We missed some shots in the fourth quarter, but we made enough stops to win this game.”

The Pacers were outshot, and played without guard Tyreke Evans, out for personal reasons, but made enough plays to beat one of the few teams left on the schedule with a losing record.

“Our defense in the first half wasn’t that great,” said Bogdanovich. “They made more than 50 percent of their shots, but we tightened up and played better basketball. We’ve got to push the pace, stay together and be positive, because we have a tough schedule ahead.”

Indiana moved to 43-25 on the season ahead of a string of eight straight games against playoff bound teams, including two with Paul George and Oklahoma City including a Thursday matchup with the Thunder at the Fieldhouse.