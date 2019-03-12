× Police investigate shooting at home near Bloomington

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a shooting near Bloomington that left two people injured.

Police say they received a call around 10:30 p.m. Sunday for a man shot in a mobile home on SR 45 West, about two miles west of Bloomington.

When deputies arrived, they found a 30-year-old man with a bullet wound to his chest and leg. Police say the man was bleeding heavily, and they applied a tourniquet to his leg to slow the bleeding.

A 22-year-old woman, who identified herself as the man’s girlfriend, was also in the home but was not injured.

Later that night, a 29-year-old man was treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound to his stomach. Police say he initially told them he was shot in his driveway in Bloomington, but that was found to be untrue. Detectives determined the man was actually shot during the event that took place at the home on SR 45 West.

Police say misleading and inconsistent statements have created challenges in providing accurate information to the media and public. It appears both men were shot by another man, but the investigation remains underway, according to police.