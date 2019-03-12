× Save on prom with Cinderella Story of Hamilton County

INDIANAPOLIS — Calling all fairy godmothers! Cinderella Story of Hamilton County needs your help making prom night a fairy tale for local high school juniors and seniors.

For years, it has supplied new or gently used formal gowns for girls in the Indianapolis area. Cinderella Story of Hamilton County co-chairs Julie Winbun and Deb Lewis stopped by Fox59 to talk about how people can donate or get a free or deeply discounted dress for themselves.

Dresses are free for girls in need and $25 for the general public.

For information about where you can drop off a dress or pick one up, you can go to the event’s website.