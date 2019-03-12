VIDEO: Indiana police officer gets emotional during his final call

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARY, Ind. — A Gary police officer shared a video of himself becoming emotional during his last radio call with the police department, and the video is getting a lot of attention on Facebook.

Jeston Walker’s last day with the Gary Police Department was February 28 after seven years with the department.

He can be seem tearing up in the video during his final call as officers encourage him, thank him, and wish him well.

"I appreciate all the times I spent with y'all. Continue to stay safe," Walker said as he signed off.

Walker said he recorded the video to keep as a personal memento, but he shared it on Facebook after his wife encouraged him.

During his time with the Gary Police Department, Walker served as a detective, a SWAT operator, a field training officer, and on honor guard.

Walker told FOX59 he recently chose to change careers. He’s now working for a large steel producing company, and he’s also working on building his family’s clothing business.

He’s been married for 11 years, and he has five daughters ages 19, 14, 9, 3, and 2.