VIDEO | Investigators seeking tips in northeast side arson case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Investigators released surveillance video they hope may help solve an arson case.

On Sunday, someone set fire to a home in the 4000 block of Richelieu Road on the northeast side. Hours before that, a man was shot and killed at the same address. Investigators haven’t confirmed any connection between the two crimes.

Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Indianapolis Fire Department said the house fire is a case of arson.

They’re asking people to take a look at the video above to see if they recognize any of the individuals seen in the footage.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously.