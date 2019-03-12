× Warmer air on the move…wet weather returns tomorrow!

Skies are mainly clear overhead and temperatures are chilly to open our Tuesday morning. Plenty of sunshine will be in the forecast today, although some high clouds will make the skies a bit hazy through the afternoon. Regardless, a nice, milder day ahead with temperatures reaching the lower 50’s, above the seasonal average of 50°, along with light winds…enjoy!

Scattered showers will greet us tomorrow (Wednesday) morning along a passing warm front! This will put us by the afternoon in the warm sector (between a warm and cold front). As this occurs, warmth will build and rain will cease for a time, allowing highs to reach the lower 60’s and likely the warmest of 2019, so far!

Additional rain and storms will build on Thursday, along with strong, if not, severe winds of 50+ mph! The combination of a deep low and strong cold front will generate a massive wind field across the Ohio Valley with the strongest right across Indiana. Highs will peak early afternoon around 70°, before sliding by Thursday’s evening rush hour…

The weekend will be quite chilly but dry for both Saturday and Sunday! Unfortunately, Friday will bring a chance of light rain mixing with flurries around noon, breezy too. This is about the time the St. Patrick’s Day Parade will kick-off in downtown Indianapolis. You better have ALL the layers if heading down or up for the festivities…