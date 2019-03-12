Warmest air of the year arrives on strong winds; Rain and thunderstorms in forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW STORM GATHERS

A powerful storm is once again emerging from the southwest U.S. late Tuesday. The storm will intensify overnight and create a massive wind field that expands and prompts advisories in over a dozen states.

The wind field will be massive and strong wind gusts are once again expected to return here. I'm posting below the hi-res forecast GFS computer model wind gusts Thursday evening. Wind Advisories may be required here again later in the week.

SNOW STORM

The cold sector of this storm promises to be extremely dangerous and life-threatening for several states out west. Blizzard Warnings are out for half dozen states including Colorado. Denver is in the path of this winter storm and some locations from northeast Colorado to South Dakota could receive over a foot of snow along with hurricane force wind gusts of 75 mph!

RAIN AND WARMTH

Central Indiana will be on the warm side of this storm as south winds blow and carry the warmest air of 2019 our way. After early morning showers Wednesday, temperatures will surge. Rain will scatter allowing temperatures to reach 65-degrees. More rain and a few thunderstorms are possible early Thursday and again Thursday evening but in-between the rains, gusty winds will elevate temperatures to nearly 70-degrees.

There is a threat for a few t-storms early and again late afternoon Thursday. Any elevated convection could easily reach up and pull down locally stronger winds - we will monitor the threat for a few locally stronger storms through Wednesday.

Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts.