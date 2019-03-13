Beto O’Rourke tells Texas TV station he’s running for president

Posted 10:07 PM, March 13, 2019, by

Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke speaks to a crowd of marchers during the anti-Trump "March for Truth" in El Paso, Texas, on February 11, 2019. - The march took place at the same time as US President Donald Trump pushed his politically explosive crusade to wall off the Mexican border at a rally in El Paso. (Photo by Paul Ratje / AFP) (Photo credit should read PAUL RATJE/AFP/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke has told a Texas TV station that he’s running for president in 2020.

The former Texas congressman sent a text message to KTSM Wednesday afternoon confirming the news that he will seek the Democratic presidential nomination.

He wrote: “I’m really proud of what El Paso did and what El Paso represents. It’s a big part of why I’m running. This city is the best example of this country at its best.”

O’Rourke was little-known outside his hometown of El Paso until he challenged Republican Sen. Ted Cruz last year. He got within 3 percentage points of upsetting Cruz in the nation’s largest red state and shattered national fundraising records while using grassroots organizing and social media savvy to mobilize young voters and minorities.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.