UPDATE: 4-year-old found after 2 men stole car with child inside on Indy’s east side

Posted 10:05 AM, March 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:45AM, March 13, 2019

Photo from scene on March 13, 2019

UPDATE: The child was dropped off at a business near the site of the theft, but police are still searching for the stolen car.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two men stole a car with a child inside from a Dollar General on the east side of Indianapolis.

The theft occurred in the parking lot of the Dollar General located at 5285 E 38th Street.

The car stolen is a 2008 Black Dodge Avenger. The right front tire is a donut/spare tire.

Police tell us witnesses say the car was taken by two black men.

A 4-year-old child was in the car when it was stolen.

If you see the car, call 911 immediately.

