× Colts re-sign cornerback Chris Milton to 1-year deal

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts’ offseason work has included retaining cornerback Chris Milton.

The team signed Milton, a restricted free agent, to a one-year contract worth $1.5 million. The financial terms were posted by overthecap.com. As a restricted free agent, Milton would have cost $2.025 million at the lowest tender level.

Milton joined the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and has appeared in 35 games with one start. He’s emerged as a core special teams contributor.

He’s the latest player to be re-signed by general manager Chris Ballard. Previously re-signed have been placekicker Adam Vinatieri, guard Mark Glowinski, tight end Ross Travis, defensive lineman Margus Hunt, wide receiver Chester Rogers, center Evan Boehm, safety Matthias Farley, wideout Marcus Johnson and longsnapper Luke Rhodes.

On the veteran free-agent market, the Colts have agreed to terms with Carolina Panthers wideout Devin Funchess on a one-year, $10 million contract that includes a possible $3 million through incentives.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51