× ‘Dark Knight Trilogy’ to screen in Indy to celebrate 80th anniversary of Batman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – This year marks the 80th anniversary of Batman’s first appearance and to celebrate, Warner Bros. is bringing an iconic interpretation of the character back to the big screen.

Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy (2005’s Batman Begins, 2008’s The Dark Knight and 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises) will screen in five cities, including Indianapolis.

During their initial release, the films made a combined $2.5 billion at the box office. The re-release will include 70mm IMAX prints of the movies.

The IMAX Theater at the Indiana State Museum will host its screenings on April 20. And you’d better be prepared to sit because the runtime is expected to be about eight hours.

The screenings kick off on March 30 at the AMC Universal Citywalk 19 IMAX in Hollywood on March 30. Director Christopher Nolan will hold a Q&A session that will be played at subsequent showings.

Here’s the full schedule:

March 30: AMC Universal Citywalk 19 in Hollywood, California

AMC Universal Citywalk 19 in Hollywood, California April 13: AMC Lincoln Square 13 in New York City

AMC Lincoln Square 13 in New York City April 13: AMC Metreon 16 IMAX in San Francisco

AMC Metreon 16 IMAX in San Francisco April 20: Ontario Place Cinesphere IMAX in Toronto

Ontario Place Cinesphere IMAX in Toronto April 20: IMAX Theatre at the Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis

You can learn more about the screenings here. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 12 p.m. Eastern.