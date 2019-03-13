Good Samaritans credited with saving man after car crashes into tree, catches fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Fire Department credited two bystanders with rescuing a man from a burning car Wednesday morning.

According to IFD, the maroon Buick Regal crashed into a tree near the 1400 block of Burdsal Parkway around 9:45 a.m. The engine started smoking and eventually caught fire.

Tim Workman, 56, and Pasha Britt, 43, both saw the crash. They worked together to pull the man from the vehicle before the fire spread to the car’s interior; IFD said they had to break the front seat in order to get the man’s legs free and pull him to safety.

The man was unable to communicate although he was making sounds, the men said. It took them about three minutes to get him free.

Firefighters arrived minutes later and took over medical care of the man, who was conscious. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in good condition, IFD said. Firefighters were able to extinguish the car fire within a few minutes.

Workman told IFD he was out picking up supplies when the car went through a red light, took a hard left and hit the tree head on. Workman believes the driver may have suffered a medical episode prior to the crash. Britt, who had just dropped his daughter off at school, also saw the car run the light and hit the tree.