It looks like Indiana’s first Shake Shack will land at Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Shake Shack is coming to Indianapolis after all—but not exactly where you’d expect.

According to documents from the Indianapolis Airport Authority, Shake Shack is among several food vendors coming to Indianapolis International Airport as the facility revamps its food offerings.

According to the agenda for the group’s Friday meeting, Shake Shack would be located on Concourse B and offer “burgers, fries, milkshakes and a robust breakfast menu.”

Indianapolis International Airport “will feature the first Shake Shack in Indiana and will offer this popular roadside burger dining experience to delight passengers for the next ten years,” according to a summary in the agenda.

The chain was founded in 2001 in New York City. It began as a cart but has since expanded to more than 200 locations worldwide.

It’s been one of the most frequently requested restaurants among Hoosiers. In the last week, rumors have swirled that Shake Shack was coming to Indy, with people citing job listings that surfaced on LinkedIn earlier this year.

When FOX59 contacted Shake Shack about its plans last week, a spokeswoman said, “While we love to hear we have fans in Indianapolis, we do not currently have plans to set up shop there.”

The chain’s Twitter account also responded to multiple people as recently as early Wednesday morning, writing, “Nothin’ in the works for Indianapolis right now, but we’d love to head there someday.”

Other vendors with designs on the airport include Sun King Brewery, Bento Sushi, Bub’s Burgers, Hot Box Pizza, a farmer’s market, an Indiana Pacers Courtside Club, Stacked Pickle, Tinker Coffee and Circle City Beer Garden.

We reached out to officials with the Indianapolis Airport Authority, who said they didn’t want to comment on the matter before Friday’s meeting, when the board will vote on vendor contracts. They expect to announce the news once the meeting wraps up.