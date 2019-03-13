Kim Galeaz celebrates National Deli Meat Month

Of course you could celebrate National Deli Meat Month with the traditional deli meat sandwich. Or, you could celebrate with a twist and make Beeshi. Dietitian Kim Galeaz explains the novel concept of turning pastrami, salami, roast beef and corned beef into sushi style appetizers or meals. She’s showing you six Beefshi—from a Crunchy BBQ Beef Roll and Pastrami Pickle Roll, to a Corn Dog Sushi and Rueben Roll.
Reuben Roll
Deli corned beef
Russian dressing
Swiss cheese, shredded or thin slices
Sauerkraut, drained and patted dry
Rye crisp crackers, crushed
Spread Russian dressing on 2/3 of a slice of corned beef. Top bottom third with some Swiss cheese, little sauerkraut and crushed rye crackers. Roll up and cut into sushi-size pieces. Drizzle with/serve with additional Russian dressing.
Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD
Crunchy BBQ Beef Roll
Deli roast beef slices
Large whole wheat flour tortillas, softened/heated
Favorite BBQ sauce
BBQ potato chips, crushed
Cream cheese or mayo to secure edge
Spread thin layer of BBQ sauce on 2/3 of large tortilla. Cover bottom 1/3 area w/ roast beef slices and crushed chips. Roll and cut into sushi-size pieces. Secure ends if necessary. Drizzle with/serve with more BBQ sauce and crushed chips.
Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD
Corn Dog Nigiri
Cooked cornbread
All Beef Hotdogs, cut in half lengthwise and charred in skillet or grilled
Mustard, ketchup and pickle relish
While cooking/grilling hotdogs, cut cornbread into 2-inch pieces. Top with pieces of hotdog nearly same size as cornbread chunk. Arrange on platter and drizzle with catsup, mustard and pickle relish.
Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD
Antipasto Roll
Large white flour tortillas, heated or softened
Deli beef salami
Canned artichoke hearts, patted dry and cut into long pieces
Kalamata olives, cut in half
Red bell pepper, cut into slivers/thin strips
Shredded mozzarella cheese and/or shredded Italian blend cheese
Pepperoncini
Cover 2/3 of large tortilla with sliced salami. Cover bottom 1/3 of that with olives, artichoke pieces, red bell pepper strips and shredded cheese. Tuck and roll. Cut into sushi-size pieces. Serve with pepperoncini on side.
Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD
Pastrami and Pickle Roll
Deli pastrami
Favorite stone ground whole grain mustard
Harvarti cheese, shredded or cut into thin strips
Kosher dill pickles, cut into thin strips
Cream cheese for securing
Spread large slices of pastrami with mustard, covering 2/3 of slice. In bottom 1/3, place cheese and thin strips of pickle. Roll up and cut into sushi-sized pieces. Secure with tiny bit of cream cheese if necessary.
Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD
Texan Roll
Deli roast beef slices
Cooked white or brown rice
Chopped cilantro
Lime zest
Slivered fresh jalapeno peppers
Mexican shredded cheese
Ground cumin
Garlic powder
Avocado, mashed/smashed
Place rice, cilantro, lime zest, cheese, jalapeno slivers and both spices in bottom 1/3 to ½ of large roast beef deli slice. Roll up and cut into sushi-sized pieces. Secure each end with a dollop of avocado if necessary.
Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD