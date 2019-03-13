Kim Galeaz celebrates National Deli Meat Month

Of course you could celebrate National Deli Meat Month with the traditional deli meat sandwich. Or, you could celebrate with a twist and make Beeshi. Dietitian Kim Galeaz explains the novel concept of turning pastrami, salami, roast beef and corned beef into sushi style appetizers or meals. She’s showing you six Beefshi—from a Crunchy BBQ Beef Roll and Pastrami Pickle Roll, to a Corn Dog Sushi and Rueben Roll.

Reuben Roll

Deli corned beef

Russian dressing

Swiss cheese, shredded or thin slices

Sauerkraut, drained and patted dry

Rye crisp crackers, crushed

Spread Russian dressing on 2/3 of a slice of corned beef. Top bottom third with some Swiss cheese, little sauerkraut and crushed rye crackers. Roll up and cut into sushi-size pieces. Drizzle with/serve with additional Russian dressing.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Crunchy BBQ Beef Roll

Deli roast beef slices

Large whole wheat flour tortillas, softened/heated

Favorite BBQ sauce

BBQ potato chips, crushed

Cream cheese or mayo to secure edge

Spread thin layer of BBQ sauce on 2/3 of large tortilla. Cover bottom 1/3 area w/ roast beef slices and crushed chips. Roll and cut into sushi-size pieces. Secure ends if necessary. Drizzle with/serve with more BBQ sauce and crushed chips.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Corn Dog Nigiri

Cooked cornbread

All Beef Hotdogs, cut in half lengthwise and charred in skillet or grilled

Mustard, ketchup and pickle relish

While cooking/grilling hotdogs, cut cornbread into 2-inch pieces. Top with pieces of hotdog nearly same size as cornbread chunk. Arrange on platter and drizzle with catsup, mustard and pickle relish.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Antipasto Roll

Large white flour tortillas, heated or softened

Deli beef salami

Canned artichoke hearts, patted dry and cut into long pieces

Kalamata olives, cut in half

Red bell pepper, cut into slivers/thin strips

Shredded mozzarella cheese and/or shredded Italian blend cheese

Pepperoncini

Cover 2/3 of large tortilla with sliced salami. Cover bottom 1/3 of that with olives, artichoke pieces, red bell pepper strips and shredded cheese. Tuck and roll. Cut into sushi-size pieces. Serve with pepperoncini on side.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Pastrami and Pickle Roll

Deli pastrami

Favorite stone ground whole grain mustard

Harvarti cheese, shredded or cut into thin strips

Kosher dill pickles, cut into thin strips

Cream cheese for securing

Spread large slices of pastrami with mustard, covering 2/3 of slice. In bottom 1/3, place cheese and thin strips of pickle. Roll up and cut into sushi-sized pieces. Secure with tiny bit of cream cheese if necessary.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Texan Roll

Deli roast beef slices

Cooked white or brown rice

Chopped cilantro

Lime zest

Slivered fresh jalapeno peppers

Mexican shredded cheese

Ground cumin

Garlic powder

Avocado, mashed/smashed

Place rice, cilantro, lime zest, cheese, jalapeno slivers and both spices in bottom 1/3 to ½ of large roast beef deli slice. Roll up and cut into sushi-sized pieces. Secure each end with a dollop of avocado if necessary.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD