Police arrest 2 teens in connection with at least 15 delivery driver robberies in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Two teens are facing charges in connection with more than a dozen armed robberies of delivery drivers.

Tywan Allan and Julian Petty, both 17, are suspected of robbing at least 15 delivery drivers starting back in October.

Police say the crimes took place on Indy’s north side.

In several cases, the suspects allegedly lured the drivers to the same address and then proceeded to rob them at knifepoint.

After police set up surveillance equipment, the suspects were caught committing a robbery earlier this month.

Both teens face multiple counts of armed robbery and will be tried in court as adults.