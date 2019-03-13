× Police make 2 arrests in murder of Indianapolis man

PERU, Ind.– Police say two suspects are in custody in connection with an Indianapolis man’s murder.

Alexis Serrano’s body was discovered on June 28 around 10 p.m. by a fisherman on property belonging to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), near CR 450 W and Old Slocum Trail in Wabash County. Serrano’s family had reported him missing on June 2.

An autopsy revealed the death was a homicide.

Jose Guadelupe Maya-Sandoval, 36, of Fort Wayne and Gerardo Ruiz-Aviles, 33, of Indianapolis both now face a single count of murder.

Maya-Sandoval was arrested Friday morning during a traffic stop near his Fort Wayne home, and taken to the Allen County Jail while awaiting transportation to Wabash County. Ruiz-Aviles was already in jail on unrelated charges.

State police ask anyone with additional information to call 1-800-382-0689 or 765-473-6666.