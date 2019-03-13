× Rain chances going up; temperatures too. But winter not done yet!

Live Guardian Radar is tracking steady, light rain this morning, while temperatures hold in the lower 40’s. A milder but wetter start to the day. Shower chances will diminish through the afternoon, as winds turn breezy and temperatures surge into the 60’s. This will likely mark the warmest of 2019, so far.

Additional rains return this evening and into the overnight, as winds continue to increase, while a stronger system pulls into the region. Another warm day on Thursday with highs in the upper 60’s early but then sliding by the afternoon with approaching cold front. Winds could be quite extreme through the day with gusts nearing 60 mph! Some power outages and trees toppled will be likely across the state. Rainfall totals for the next 48 to 60 hours should total around one inch for most!

A shift to colder for Friday and into the weekend! Some passing showers could mix with wet snowflakes by Friday afternoon and evening but Saturday and Sunday still appear dry!