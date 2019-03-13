× Southport detective Jason Swanson to be laid to rest today

SOUTHPORT, Ind. – Southport Police Detective Jason Swanson will be laid to rest today.

The detective died last Monday, and now his family and the department will say goodbye.

Services start at 10 a.m. at The Life Center at Southport with his burial afterwards at Crown Hill Cemetery.

Sgt. Swanson leaves behind two sons and his wife who is also a Southport police officer.

Swanson is a four-year veteran of the department.

He was an EMT with the Indianapolis Fire Department for 8 years before his time with the police department.

Southport police say they’re devastated by his passing, and they’re asking for prayers for the Swanson family.

“He was that detective you could call in the middle of the night and would always show up – and he was just really good at his job and he just had a big passion for solving crimes,” said Southport Police Chief Tom Vaughn.

Sgt. Swanson is the third Southport police officer to pass away in just two years.

The 43-year-old detective was found dead in the early morning hours of March 4. He was not on duty.

Police are waiting on toxicology reports from the coroner’s office to officially announce his cause of death.