× Warmest of 2019,: Wind advisory issued with thunderstorm threat returning Thursday

WARMEST OF 2019

It took 135 days, but we made it – the first 70-degree day of 2019. The last 70° day came October 30th. Today’s preliminary high is actually the warmest since October 10th.

On average the first 70-degree day occurrence comes March 18th, so a touch ahead of schedule but later than last year when we reached 77° on February 22nd.

The span of 135 days since our last 70° day is the longest since 2015 (4 years) when we went 138 days in-between 70s.

POWERHOUSE STORM

It’s packing a huge punch and impacting most of the U.S. with a huge wind field and severe winter and spring weather to go along with it.

In the cold sector of the storm – snowfall rates are increasing to 1″ to 2″ per hour and gusts ramping up to 50 mph. The storm’s central pressure is “bombing” out – meaning it’s central pressure is falling rapidly. This creates a vacuum of air that is lifting quickly creating a massive wind field rushing into the storm to fill the void.

The storm is responsible for gusty winds, heavy snow, blizzard conditions and the threat of severe thunderstorms tonight and through Thursday. Severe watches and warnings are a likelihood tonight and there is a threat for a strong/severe thunderstorm here Thursday afternoon.

Wind advisories are in effect for much of the central U.S. including central Indiana. Non-thunderstorm wind gusts could reach 60 mph Thursday but any thunderstorm that develops could produce locally stronger – damaging wind gusts early in the afternoon. The Storm Prediction has placed a slight risk outlook over a portion of Indiana Thursday. Thunderstorms need a boost to overcome these storm winds at all levels. Should convection develop, and a storm is able to build without being torn apart by the upper-air winds, then a few severe storms are possible. We will monitor trends! Be sure to check in later tonight and early Thursday for updated timing and intensity.

Scattered power outages are a real possibility Thursday with the gusty winds. I’m posting below a forecast of potential power outages through late Thursday evening. Again we will keep you up to date.

COLD COMING

After the spring fling – cold air will return quickly later Thursday night. The cold will come rushing in behind the front Thursday evening and temperatures will fall sharply into the 30s by sunrise Friday. Scattered snow showers are possible as the cold weather pattern returns. Looking ahead the weekend will be on the cool side and storm free! Only the 3rd weekend of the year that will not bring a storm through the state.