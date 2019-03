Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – It seems the trash collectors in Plainfield are having a great time!

First, one garbage man was caught on camera jumping on a miniature trampoline in February.

Now, a worker with Ray's Trash Services has been spotted doing his job while dressed as a unicorn.

Scott Carwein caught the man on video while he was collecting trash in the Diamond Cove subdivision.

“It was very funny to see for sure!” said Carwein.

It's unclear if it was the same person in each instance.