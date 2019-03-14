× Hoosiers rally falls short in Big Ten Tournament

CHICAGO, Ill. – A late charge was not enough to bring Indiana back from a 20-point second half deficit, as the Hoosiers fell to Ohio State 79-75 in the Big Ten Tournament.

Devonte Green led the Cream & Crimson with a career-best 26 points. Keyshawn Woods finished with a team-high 18 for the Buckeyes.

A Luther Muhammed three-pointer with 7:33 left gave Ohio State a 63-43 lead. Then, Indiana responded with a 13-0 run, powered by six points from Green and five more from Evan Fitzner. The Hoosiers eventually cut the deficit to just two points, 77-75, after a Devonte Green three with six seconds remaining, but the Buckeyes’ C.J. Jackson followed with a pair of free throws to seal the win and advance Ohio State on to the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Hoosiers’ season ends with a 17-15 record, as they finish 8-13 against Big Ten opponents. Wins against NCAA Tournament-bound teams Marquette, Louisville, Michigan State (twice), and Wisconsin give Indiana plenty of quality wins, but 15 losses could be too much for the committee to allow the Cream & Crimson an at-large bid in March Madness.