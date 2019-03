INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man died in a Thursday morning fire on the near south side.

The fire broke out at a home in the 300 block of Orange Street.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, a man in his 60s was killed in the fire. Two women—one in her 60s and another in her 80s—managed to escape.

IFD said there were no working smoke detectors in the home. The cause remains under investigation.