× Indianapolis man arrested in 1995 cold case murder

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say an arrest has been made in a cold case murder from 1995.

Carl Tyler faces one count of murder in the death of Tammy Surber after police received new evidence in January.

“Ultimately the courage of a witness, along with advances in forensic testing, led to charges in a murder that remained unsolved for more than two decades,” Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry stated.

On Nov. 25, 1995, Surber’s body was discovered near the side of the road in the 1200 block of South Bade Road on the east side of Indianapolis. An autopsy ruled the cause of death as strangulation and other wounds.

The murder eventually became a cold case as no suspects were identified.

Following the results of a DNA test, Tyler was interviewed in 2011. Court documents show he denied any knowledge of the victim or the murder. The DNA evidence was not conclusive enough to connect him to the crime, prosecutors said.

A break in the case came in January 2019 when a witness stepped forward and told IMPD Tyler admitted to the murder and also had a recording of Tyler discussing his involvement.

“More than two decades after this crime was committed, our detectives remained dedicated to bringing justice for Tammy Surber and her family,” said IMPD Chief Bryan Roach. “When we build strong relationships between police and community, we empower residents to take an active role in making our city safer. The actions of a brave witness helped remove this violent offender from our community.”