Indianapolis restaurant gets a head start on St. Patrick’s Day

Posted 8:26 AM, March 14, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Most of us will celebrate St. Patrick's Day this weekend, but one Indianapolis restaurant is getting a jump on the party with scratch-made food, cool sounds, and good beer. Sherman stopped by Tried and True Alehouse to see what they have in store.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.