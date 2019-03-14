Spring-like air ends as cold front sweeps Indiana; Gusty winds follow Thursday storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The severe threat is over in central Indiana and what remains of the Tornado Watch expired at 5 p.m. There were reports of funnel clouds in south-central Indiana early this afternoon and we believe there was tornado damage in Jackson County near Brownstown. More information will be available as crews survey the area.

Gusty winds are on the rise this afternoon. We enter the “dry slot” of the parent storm where winds will gust area-wide to 60 mph. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 11 p.m.

A wind gust reached 60 mph in Indianapolis at 5:25 p.m. A gust of 45 mph was recorded here at FOX59 and CBS4 studios Thursday afternoon. STORM REPORTS: A non-t-storm wind gust removed the roof of a mobile home SSW of Speedway (Marion Co.) at 5 p.m. Thursday. A large tree fell across Cooper and Kessler Blvd. near the Broadmoor County Club late Thursday. It’s unknown at the time of this post if anyone was injured.

Get out and enjoy the mild temperatures! The temps surge in the “dry slot” of the storm. It’s the WARMEST March 14 in seven years when the record high was 81° in 2012.

COLD FRONT COMING

The warm up is ending quickly later tonight as a cold front sweeps the state. A burst of rain around 7 to 9 p.m. signals the front’s passage and temperatures will then fall sharply overnight. Brace for the chill early Friday morning as the wind chill dives into the upper 20s by sunrise. Later Friday afternoon, snow showers will develop on northwest winds. Temperatures return well below normal only topping the low/mid 40s Friday afternoon.