The spring-like air ends as a cold front sweeps the state; Gusty winds follow Thursday afternoon storms

The severe threat is over in central Indiana and what remains of the tornado watch will expire at 5 pm. Reports of funnel clouds in south-central Indiana early this afternoon and we believe there was tornado damage in Jackson county near Brownstown. More information will be available as crews survey the area.

Gusty winds are on the rise this afternoon. We enter the 'dry slot' of the parent storm where winds will gust area-wide to 60 mph. WIND ADVISORY in effect until 11 pm.



Get out and enjoy the mild temperatures! The temps surge in 'dry slot' of storm. WARMEST March 14th in 7 years when record high was 81° in 2012.

COLD FRONT COMING

The warm up is ending quickly later tonight as a cold front sweeps the state. A burst of rain around 7 to 9 pm signal the fronts passage and temperatures will then fall sharply overnight. Brace for the chill early friday morning as the wind chill dives into the upper 20s by sunrise. Later Friday afternoon, snow showers will develop on northwest winds. Temperatures return well below normal only topping the low/mid 40s Friday afternoon.