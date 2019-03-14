× Threat for high winds, severe weather Thursday

We are waking up to mild temperatures and scattered rainfall this Thursday morning. Light rain with embedded heavy downpours will be possible during the morning commute. Showers are expected to move out by mid-morning. There is concern on whether the sun will make an appearance between 9 AM through midday before a strong line of thunderstorms moves into the state.

If the clouds break late in the morning, the sunshine will help drive temperatures up and fuel the incoming thunderstorms. There is a slight risk for severe weather in Indiana this afternoon and evening. We will have to closely watch the thunderstorm activity because the storms today could turn strong and potentially severe. The primary threat is going to be damaging straight-line winds. However, isolated tornadoes, heavy rain and hail are all possible.

The second and more potent line of thunderstorms will move into central Indiana after 11 AM. The storms will track east over the state through the afternoon and will move out of the area after 6 PM. Stay weather aware today, especially during the drive home from work. Strong winds associated with the strengthening storm system are possible with the potential for 60 MPH wind gusts. As a result, the National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory from 11 AM through 11 PM Thursday.

Highs today will rise into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A strong cold front will track over the state this evening and temperatures will quickly fall behind the boundary. Temperatures will sink into the 30s by Friday afternoon with a chance for a light wintry mix. The weather heading into the weekend is looking much quieter and cooler. Highs will rise into the lower to mid-40s Saturday and Sunday.