4-year-old’s dream of going to dude ranch coming true thanks to Make-A-Wish

Posted 10:16 PM, March 15, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 4-year-old’s wish of going to a dude ranch was granted on Friday.

CBS4’s Frank Mickens made the special announcement at a Make-A-Wish Foundation event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

“You’re wish has been granted!” Mickens told Max Hawkins. “You’re going to Montana!”

Max is battling end-stage renal disease and is one of the thousands of kids with Make-A-Wish.

The special announcement was part of the annual celebration of the foundation’s commitment to helping children and their families.

For Max, it was a moment he won’t forget.

“I was thinking about the dude ranch and was thinking how excited I was to go to a dude ranch,” said Max.

Since its inception, Make-A-Wish Foundation Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana has granted more than 16,000 wished to children with critical illness.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.