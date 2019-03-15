Carmel police seeking woman suspected of credit card fraud

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel need help finding a woman they believe committed credit card fraud while working at an eye doctor's office.

Police are looking for Holly Blankenship, 30, who faces several charges stemming from five open warrants, according to officers.

A spokesperson with the Carmel Police Department said detectives believe Blankenship used credit card information she obtained illegally from patients while working at Center For Sight. Court records indicate she made transactions in the later part of September of 2017 and more purchases the following month.

"Detectives started working and realized that the victims were all linked together from one location," said Lt. Joe Bickel.

Court documents said the woman stole information from five patients and one employee. She also allegedly stole cash from another co-worker's purse.

One victim has 12 fraudulent charges to a credit card. Bickel said the charges on the transactions were relatively small, likely done to not raise suspicion from her victims.

Police said including the incidents at the eye doctor's office, there are now five outstanding warrants for her arrests. They total the following charges:

7 counts of theft

6 counts of fraud

3 counts of forgery

2 counts of synthetic identity theft.

Online state court records show Blankenship has similar charges in the two counties between 2016 and 2018.

"Most people have credit cards and they should be looking at the line items of the credit card statements just to make sure they made those purchases," Bickel said.

Police believe Blankenship has moved out of the area and is now living near Charlestown, Rhode Island.

"She may be working up there," said Bickel. "So, I know our detectives have been in contact with local authorities there to see if they can find her and take her into custody."

Anyone with information about Blankenship should call Carmel police at 317-571-2580.