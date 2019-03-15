× Cold and breezy for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Prepare for a breezy and colder day ahead for central Indiana! A strong cold front moved over the state yesterday, which will result in cooler temperatures this morning and afternoon.

If you plan on watching the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Indianapolis, you will need to wear several layers. The gusty winds up to 30 MPH will create wind chills in the 20s!

There is also going to be a chance for light wintry mix. Snowflakes may mix in with rain showers, especially for the northern half of the state. Snow will likely not stick to the ground because of the unseasonably warm weather the last few days. The ground is too warm to support accumulation.

The rain and snow showers will move into central Indiana late mid-morning and will continue to travel over the area through the afternoon. The activity is going to wind down early in the evening with decreasing cloud cover overnight. Lows will fall into the mid-20s.

We will open up the weekend with dry conditions and partly cloudy skies. Highs will rise into the lower 40s, which is slightly below average for mid-March. A quick-moving wave of precipitation arrives on Sunday and it will bring another chance for a few flurries.