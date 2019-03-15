Dublin Coddle is tasty Irish comfort food perfect for St. Patrick’s Day
Dublin coddle is comparable to an Irish stew. It’s made with potatoes, onion, sausage, and bacon. Traditionally, it was a good way to use up any extra meat lying around on Thursdays—this was at a time when Catholics didn’t eat meat on Fridays. It’s still a mainstay on Irish menus and is very popular in Irish pubs because it’s tasty, comforting, and very filling.
Dublin Coddle
Ingredients
- 6 slices bacon
- 1 pound pork sausages (Irish bangers or brats work well)
- 1 Tablespoon flour
- 1 cup Guinness beer (or other stout beer)
- 2 pounds red potatoes, cut in large chunks
- 1 pound carrots, cut in half-inch chunks
- 2 large yellow onions, cut in large chunks
- 4 cloves garlic
- 4 Tablespoons parsley
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- 1 cup chicken broth
Directions
- Preheat oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit
- Heat a large Dutch oven or other oven-proof pot on the stove over high heat.
- Fry up the bacon in the Dutch oven until crisp; remove bacon and cut into half-inch pieces
- Add sausages to Dutch oven and cook just to brown each side—you don’t want them to cook completely
- Remove and cut into 1-inch pieces
- Reduce heat to low and whisk flour into grease; slowly whisk in Guinness
- Layer half the potatoes, carrots, onions, bacon, and sausages to the pot.
- Sprinkle in half the garlic, parsley, 1 bay leaf, and half the pepper
- Layer in the remaining potatoes, carrots, onions, bacon, and sausages, and sprinkle remaining garlic, parsley, bay leaf, and pepper.
- Pour chicken broth over everything and heat on stove until broth comes to a boil.
- Once broth boils, turn off stove, place lid on Dutch oven, and bake for 1.5 to 2 hours, or until potatoes and carrots are tender.