Dublin Coddle is tasty Irish comfort food perfect for St. Patrick’s Day

Dublin coddle is comparable to an Irish stew. It’s made with potatoes, onion, sausage, and bacon. Traditionally, it was a good way to use up any extra meat lying around on Thursdays—this was at a time when Catholics didn’t eat meat on Fridays. It’s still a mainstay on Irish menus and is very popular in Irish pubs because it’s tasty, comforting, and very filling.

Dublin Coddle

Ingredients

6 slices bacon

1 pound pork sausages (Irish bangers or brats work well)

1 Tablespoon flour

1 cup Guinness beer (or other stout beer)

2 pounds red potatoes, cut in large chunks

1 pound carrots, cut in half-inch chunks

2 large yellow onions, cut in large chunks

4 cloves garlic

4 Tablespoons parsley

2 bay leaves

1 teaspoon pepper

1 cup chicken broth

Directions