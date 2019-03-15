Indianapolis Public Safety Pipes & Drums prepare for busy St. Patrick’s Day weekend

Posted 11:00 AM, March 15, 2019

The Indianapolis Public Safety Pipes and Drums is preparing for a busy St. Patrick’s Day weekend. One of their favorite events of the year is the annual Indianapolis St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

