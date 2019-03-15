× Officials confirm 2 tornadoes touched down in southern Indiana on Thursday

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. – The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in southern Indiana during Thursday’s storms.

NWS says the first was an EF1 tornado in Jackson County shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday. The twister had an estimated maximum wind speed of 94 mph when it blew through about 1.25 miles near Brownstown.

Officials say the tornado caused damage to trees and irrigation systems, with the most extensive damage being a pole barn, which was lifted and destroyed, and a grain silo roof which was lifted and blown an opposite direction and destroyed.

A second tornado, an EF0, struck Washington County at about 2:14 p.m. NWS says it touched down about 5 miles east of Campbellsburg with estimated peak winds at 70 mph. The path was about 2.4 miles long.

Nobody was killed or injured during the weather events.