Person killed in near west side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person was killed in a shooting on the city’s near west side Friday afternoon.
It happened on South Addison Street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
IMPD was called to the scene shortly before 4 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to the hospital, but has passed away as a result of the injuries sustained.
IMPD says the individuals involved stayed at the scene and are cooperating with investigators. Officers don’t believe there’s a threat to the public.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana 317-262-TIPS.