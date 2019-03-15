Riders prepare for Supercross World Championships

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Big jumps, high speeds, and an interactive pre-race fan fest are all coming to Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend. The Racing Capital of the World is hosting one of the world's most competitive motorcross races this weekend, so Sherman stopped by for a preview.

