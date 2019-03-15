INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Big jumps, high speeds, and an interactive pre-race fan fest are all coming to Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend. The Racing Capital of the World is hosting one of the world's most competitive motorcross races this weekend, so Sherman stopped by for a preview.
Riders prepare for Supercross World Championships
-
Enjoy a romantic weekend for two at French Lick Resort
-
Here’s the lineup for this year’s Snake Pit at the Indianapolis 500
-
Holiday Bazaar celebrates foreign cultures this weekend
-
Celebrate National Meatball Day at Mimi Blue
-
Suburban Indy Home and Outdoor Spring Show returns this weekend
-
-
Final weekend of the Indianapolis Boat, Sport, and Travel Show
-
Richmond prepares for Meltdown Winter Ice Festival
-
Indy Winter Classic Dog Show returns this weekend
-
Indianapolis restaurant gets a head start on St. Patrick’s Day
-
Last weekend for the Indy RV Expo
-
-
Rain and wind to return Saturday with another weekend storm system
-
IUPUI holding race to honor fallen runner
-
Wickens returns to race track after scary crash