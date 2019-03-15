‘Sesame Street’ stamps coming soon to your local post office

Big Bird and the gang from Sesame Street are headed to your local post office.

The U.S. Postal Service is honoring the classic TV show with a series of stamps. Sesame Street has “provided educational programming and entertainment for generations of children throughout the country and around the world” for the last 50 years, the USPS noted.

The stamps feature photos of 16 characters from the beloved TV show: Big Bird, Ernie, Bert, Cookie Monster, Rosita, The Count, Oscar the Grouch, Abby Cadabby, Herry Monster, Julia, Guy Smiley, Snuffleupagus, Elmo, Telly, Grover and Zoe.

The Postal Service also plans to release stamps of the Tyrannosaurus rex and a Halloween-themed “spooky silhouettes” set.

The USPS said it’ll announce release dates for the stamps at a later time.