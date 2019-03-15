× Tornado confirmed Thursday in Jackson county, count could go higher

Late Friday the National weather service in Indianapolis confirmed that a EF1 tornado with 94 mph winds struck three miles north of Brownstown in Jackson county shortly after 2 pm. The path length was 1.25 miles and the tornado path width was 40 yards.

Two other tornadoes have been confirmed as of late Friday in Lake and Washington counties, with the possibility of more expected as survey teams continue.

Below are images from some of the damage in Jackson county, damage that initially was relayed via social media from Indiana State Police.

We believe additional tornadoes occurred in Jackson county as well as Lawrence and Bartholomew counties as well. I’m posting below additional images of a possible tornado from southern Jackson county (Millport) and one just south of Seymour Thursday.

Severe weather season is upon us. State-wide we average one March tornado in Indiana, a number that grows as spring wears on. Next week is severe weather awareness week with a state-wide tornado drill on Tuesday. Please participate and have your severe weather plan in place!