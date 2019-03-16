× A bright start to Saturday; light snow arrives on St. Patrick’s Day

We are opening up the weekend with mostly clear skies over central Indiana. Higher pressure is going to travel over the Tennessee Valley today and keep the area dry through the first half of the weekend. Temperatures this Saturday morning dropped into the upper 20s and lower 30s, which created areas of frost. The sunshine this morning and afternoon will help temperatures recover. Highs will rebound into the mid-40s.

The weather this evening will remain clear and quiet. However, cloud cover will begin to increase after midnight with an approaching storm system. A wave of light snow and rain is going to travel over the state during St. Patrick’s Day.

The snow showers will move into western Indiana after 4 AM with the precipitation becoming more scattered over the area mid-morning. Light snow will initially fall and will eventually turn over to light rain in the early afternoon. Minimal snow accumulation is expected.

Northern Indiana could see less than 1” of snow. A dusting or “light coating” could fall closer to Indianapolis. Anything that “sticks” to the ground will likely melt due to the warm weather we had late last week! A few slick spots could be possible with the onset snowfall.

Another wave of wintry weather will pass over Indianapolis as we kick-off spring. However, there is going to be a big swing in temperatures at the end of the week with highs rising back near 60 degrees!